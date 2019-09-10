BURLINGTON, Iowa (AP) - Authorities have arrested a 25-year-old suspected of shooting to death a Burlington man.
Des Moines County Jail records say Diavontae Davis remained in custody Tuesday. Burlington police say he’s charged with first-degree murder and other crimes in the slaying of 28-year-old Reynaldo “Rey” Villarreal. Court records don’t yet list the name of an attorney who could comment for Davis.
Officers were sent early Sunday morning to check a report about several gunshots. They found the man later identified as Villarreal suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say he died later at a hospital.
