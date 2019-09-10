President Trump took credit for Republican Dan Bishop’s narrow win in a North Carolina special election Tuesday.

“Dan Bishop was down 17 points 3 weeks ago. He then asked me for help, we changed his strategy together, and he ran a great race,” Mr. Trump tweeted. “Big Rally last night. Now it looks like he is going to win. @CNN & @MSNBC are moving their big studio equipment and to talent out. Stay tuned!”

With 99% of the precincts reporting, Mr. Bishop captured 50.9% of the vote to Democrat Dan McCready’s 48.5%. The Republican’s margin of victory was 4,160 votes out of about 185,808 cast.

At his victory party, Mr. Bishop thanked Mr. Trump, saying the president “laid himself on the line for this race.”

They had been in a neck-and-neck race heading into Election Day. Their closely watched race pitted Mr. Bishop’s pro-Trump campaign against Mr. McCready’s run as a moderate Democrat hoping to ride to Washington on an anti-Trump wave building in the Charlotte suburbs.

The results ended an election saga that has left vacant the state’s 9th District seat since Congress convened in January.

