ROANOKE, Va. (AP) - A Virginia man who admitted to killing his “only friends” has been sentenced to three life sentences plus an additional 13 years’ imprisonment in a triple slaying.

News outlets report 19-year-old Trevor E. Charles pleaded guilty Monday to charges including first-degree and capital murder. Charles‘ plea is part of an agreement that prohibits early release. He’s been jailed since his June 2018 arrest in the fatal shootings of 18-year-old Miranda Trump, 20-year-old Cole Kennedy and 20-year-old Brandon Dekle.

Charles‘ motive remains unclear. The victims worked together at a restaurant, and the latter two lived together. An investigation into Trump’s abandoned car led to the discovery of the bodies at Kennedy and Dekle’s home. Charles initially denied involvement in the slayings, later blaming drugs and then malicious voices in his head.

