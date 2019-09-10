WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - Wichita police say three people are in custody after officers fired shots while pursuing a stolen car.

Police spokesman Paul Cruz says when officers tried to arrest people in a stolen Jeep at a McDonald’s drive-thru on Tuesday morning, the driver drove toward officers, who fired several rounds. The Jeep crashed into another vehicle. The driver of that car suffered minor injuries.

Cruz says a woman inside the vehicle was arrested but two male suspects carjacked another vehicle. Sedgwick County deputies pursued the vehicle and one suspect was eventually arrested in a field. Cruz says that driver was hurt but it was unclear what caused the injuries.

The second male suspect was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon.

No names have been released.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.