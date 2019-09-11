LOS ANGELES (AP) - Los Angeles police say three people have died in an apparent murder-suicide in a Northridge home.
Police say they were called to the house at around 10 a.m. Wednesday and found three people dead: A man in his 60s, a woman in her 50s and a man in his 20s.
Their names haven’t been released.
Neighbors tell KABC-TV that a father shot his wife and son but his daughter managed to escape through a bathroom window and call police.
Neighbor Greg Demos tells KTLA-TV that the woman ran to his home in her pajamas and said that her father had tried to shoot her.
Police confirmed that a woman managed to flee the home.
The LAPD also says two handguns were found at the scene.
