Authorities in Florida’s capital city say a man suspected of stabbing five people at a construction supplies business was an employee who had been asked to leave work because of an incident with co-workers.

Interim Tallahassee Police Chief Steven Outlaw on Wednesday identified the suspect as 41-year-old Antwann Brown.

Outlaw says Brown, using a pocketknife, appeared to seek out certain colleagues at the Dyke Industries facility. He says Brown clocked in for a normal shift, but was soon asked to clock out because of an “incident” with co-workers. The chief wouldn’t elaborate.

Outlaw says co-workers fended him off with sticks and whatever they could grab. They pinned Brown down, but he managed to escape. He was caught by officers outside the facility.

A spokeswoman for Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare says none of the patients are in critical condition. Hospital spokeswoman Danielle Buchanan says one is in serious condition, two are in fair condition and another two are in good condition.

