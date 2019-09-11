SCHRIEVER, La. (AP) - Two people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in Louisiana.

The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office says 36-year-old Ronald Johnson admitted to relatives that he killed 32-year-old Jada Keller on Monday at a trailer park in Schriever where he and Keller lived. The Courier reports shortly after authorities arrived and secured the scene, Johnson drove up and parked. As officers approached the car, authorities say Johnson pulled a handgun and he shot himself in the head in front of family members and other witnesses.

Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene. Keller, who suffered severe trauma to her head, face and other body parts, was also pronounced dead at the scene.

The couple leaves behind four children.

The incident remains under investigation.

___

Information from: The Courier, http://www.houmatoday.com

