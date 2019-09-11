ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) - Officials in northern Virginia will hold a moment of silence to mark the anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attack on the Pentagon.

A remembrance ceremony is scheduled for Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. at the Arlington County government plaza. At 9:37 a.m., a moment of silence will mark the moment that American Airlines Flight 77 struck the Pentagon and killed 184 people.

In nearby Alexandria, a Sept. 11 remembrance ceremony is scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial just outside the Pentagon grounds will be closed to the public from 5 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday for a private ceremony. It will also be closed for several months beginning Sept. 16 for lighting repairs and construction.

