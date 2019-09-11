A Christian florist, who refused to participate in a same-sex wedding, has again requested that the Supreme Court take her case, filing a new petition Wednesday.

The Washington Supreme Court ruled against Barronelle Stutzman in June after the high court previously remanded her case for review following its decision in 2018 for a Christian baker that had also refused to create a cake for a same-sex wedding.

Washington’s highest court had ruled against Ms. Stutzman once before, and despite taking a second look at her case, again affirmed judgment against her.

Ms. Stutzman’s attorneys from the Alliance Defending Freedom, a religious liberty law firm that also represented the baker, said the state court’s ruling runs afoul of Supreme Court precedent, forcing individuals to violate their faith.

“Barronelle serves and hires people from all walks of life. What she can’t do is take part in, or create custom floral arrangements celebrating sacred events that violate her religious beliefs,” said Kristen Waggoner, an attorney with ADF.

The legal battle began when Ms. Stutzman refused to provide flowers for one of her longtime customers after learning it was for a same-sex wedding ceremony. The couple, represented by the American Civil Liberties Union, sued Ms. Stutzman.

