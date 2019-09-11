Former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke on Wednesday broke ground as the first candidate in the Democratic presidential field to roll out a Spanish-language Twitter account.

“This campaign is about traveling to all parts of the country, talking to everyone without discarding anyone even when their native language is not English,” Mr. O’Rourke said in his opening Spanish-language post on @BetoParaTodos.

The O’Rourke campaign said he is the first candidate “to create an official Twitter account exclusively in Spanish as part of a series of activities to engage the Latinx community.”

Mr. O’Rourke, who has spoken in Spanish on the debate stage, is searching for a breakout moment in the 2020 presidential race.

He will have a chance Thursday in his home state of Texas, where his strong challenge against Republican Sen. Ted Cruz in 2018 elevated his image in the eyes of voters, including in the state’s massive Latino population.

A Univision poll released this week found that Mr. O’Rourke leads the pack of 2020 contenders among Hispanic voters in Texas.

But he is running in sixth place among Hispanic voters nationwide behind former Vice President Joseph R. Biden, Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont, former HUD Secretary Julián Castro, Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Sen. Kamala Harris of California.

