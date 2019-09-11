By - Associated Press - Wednesday, September 11, 2019

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Authorities say they have identified a suspect in a cold case killing where an 11-year-old girl was kidnapped and slain in Southern California in 1972.

Torrance police say they will hold a news conference Wednesday morning to discuss the death of Terri Lynn Hollis 46 years ago.

Hollis disappeared from her Torrance home on Thanksgiving and her body, clad only in a T-shirt, was found the next day by fishermen on a cliff below the Pacific Coast Highway in Oxnard.

It was not immediately clear if the suspect was in custody.

