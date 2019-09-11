Washington Times Opinion Editor Charles Hurt says his new book, “Still Winning: Why America Went All In on Donald Trump — And Why We Must Do It Again,” is a good gift for a family member who doesn’t like President Trump.

“It’s not hostile or mean, or anything like that. It just explains how Trump got elected and why he is, I think, the antidote for a lot of what ails us today,” Mr. Hurt said Tuesday night during a book party. “So it is a good way to help convince people you love to get on board.”

Among nearly 100 or so party attendees at the Historic Tune Inn in Southeast were former Rep. Robert Hurt, Virginia Republican and Charles‘ brother; former Rep. Barbara Comstock, Virginia Republican; and Mr. Trump’s former campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski.

“Charlie was one of, if not the first journalist, who saw what I saw which was Donald Trump was a winner,” said Mr. Lewandowski, who was on hand Tuesday night to sign copies of former special counsel Robert Mueller’s 448-page report.

Mr. Trump “is winning and he is winning against all the odds, and it’s not just the odds of the Democratic Party but by in large the mainstream media who continues to chastise him and not give him credit for the success that he had and this book talks about that, and I think it is important,” Mr. Lewandowski added.

Mr. Hurt said his book, which was released in July, examines how the president has changed political language and how he takes on the media.

“It is really funny because every day there is some new scandal or some new thing the media freaks out about and says about Donald Trump. And he reveals, in my estimation, why he is still winning so the title remains relevant and I think will remain relevant,” Mr. Hurt said.

