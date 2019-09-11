WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) - A Massachusetts chiropractor federal authorities say didn’t pay taxes for 25 years has been sent to prison for six months.

Richard Rodgers, of Northborough, was sentenced in federal court Tuesday, about three months after pleading guilty to evading taxes and concealing his income from the IRS.

Department of Justice lawyers say the 61-year-old Rodgers had been evading taxes for a quarter of a century and requested a sentence of up to two years.

Rodgers was also ordered to pay more than $155,000 in restitution - a figure the government says represents a conservative amount of the taxes he owed.

Rodgers lawyer, Peter Ettenberg, asked the judge to forgo jail time, saying his client stood up to a perceived injustice and lost many things in the process.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.