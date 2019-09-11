Republican Dan Bishop, who defeated Democrat Dan McCready in a re-do election on Tuesday in North Carolina’s 9th Congressional District, on Wednesday said President Trump deserves a lot of the credit for his win.

“We were surging — you know, I’m not sure it’s really clear to folks outside North Carolina, but I was only in this race for six months against someone who was in it for two years, and we really only were competitive in terms of funding for about six weeks,” Mr. Bishop said on Fox News’ “Fox & Friends.”

“So the president and the vice president stepping in and committing the way they did to this race was tremendous, and a lot of credit goes to the president,” he said.

Mr. Trump and Vice President Mike Pence both made recent trips to North Carolina to boost Mr. Bishop in the race, which was a do-over after the results of the 2018 contest between Mr. McCready and Republican Mark Harris were thrown out amid absentee ballot fraud charges tied to Mr. Harris’ campaign.

Mr. Bishop said he’s content to take pundits who said the race would be a preview of 2020 at their word.

“Folks said it was a referendum on President Trump — so be it,” he said. “We’ve got a 2020 race coming up, and the president deserves reelection for another four years, and I’m going to be supporting that.”

Republicans have held control of the GOP-leaning district, which includes parts of Charlotte, for decades, but Democrats had been hoping that antipathy to Mr. Trump would help pull Mr. McCready across the finish line.

