Chemical plants could be vulnerable to a potential terror attack if a program that regulates how the facilities must protect against such threats expires next year, a Homeland Security official warned Wednesday.

The Chemical Facility Anti-Terrorism Standards (CFATS) program is set to officially sunset in April 2020, prompting concern from industry executives, administration officials and lawmakers.

“We cannot allow terrorists to access dangerous chemicals,” said David Wulf, who oversees chemical security for DHS. “If we can imagine a scenario, a motivated terrorist can imagine a worse one

Speaking at a hearing before the House Energy and Commerce Committee, Mr. Wulf said a chemical plant attack could have “devastating consequences” for the United States.

Enacted in 2007, CFATS applies to more than 33,000 facilities that store any chemical on a list of more than 300 substances that could be used to create an explosive device. CFATS was expected to expire in January, but a last-minute deal in the Senate extended the program for another 15 months.

A CFATS extension appeared to have bipartisan support among the committee members, but some Republicans worried the regulations’ costs could be a burden local businesses.

“We just want to be careful that we don’t drive some good manufacturing in relatively safe areas in rural America out of rural America,” said John Shimkus, Illinois, the ranking Republican on the committee.

Mr. Wulf conceded that some facilities that have gone through a CFATS evaluation have shuttered, but said he was “pretty certain” the closures weren’t related to the program.

Despite concerns about onerous requirements, Mr. Shimkus acknowledged that CFATS has created safer chemical facilities.

“We all acknowledge the fact that we want to get as long-term reauthorization as we can,” he said.

Industry executives urged Congress to extend the program, saying that keeping the regulations in place will help manufacturers understand what needs to be done to prevent a terror attack.

Scott Whelchel, chief security officer and director of emergency services for Dow, said an extension would provide “much-needed stability.”

Mr. Wulf said the program was effective, claiming that facilities, on average, have achieved a 55 percent increase in overall security because of CFATS. He estimated the program resulted in the implementation that “tens of thousands” of security measures have been put in place at chemical facilities across the nation.

Lawmakers agreed with Mr. Wulf as committee members from both sides touted the program’s effectiveness.

“Everyone here understands the importance of an extension, which would give the program a vital measure of certainty and stability,” said Rep. Paul Tonko, New York Democrat. “Threats to chemical facilities continue to evolve from cybersecurity to extreme weather events and the programs that guarantee the safety of workers, first responders and frontline communities must also evolve to meet these threats.”

