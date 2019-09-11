President Trump and members of Congress observed moments of silence Wednesday to mark the 18th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks that killed nearly 3,000 Americans.

Simultaneous remembrances were held on the Capitol steps and at the White House at 8:46 a.m. — the minute American Airlines Flight 11 struck the North Tower of the World Trade Center that day in 2001.

Mr. Trump held first lady Melania Trump’s hand as bells tolled at the appointed moment on the South Lawn. No words were spoken during the ceremony featuring many in military dress.

Across town, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy stood with lawmakers carrying small U.S. flags as an announcer recounted the awful events of that day. Members of both parties, often riven by partisan conflict indoors, then joined together in a rousing first verse of “God Bless America.”

Four passenger planes were hijacked by al Qaeda terrorists in the attacks. Two of them crashed into the World Trade Center towers in Manhattan and a third hit the Pentagon outside D.C.

The other plane crashed in rural Pennsylvania after its passengers battled hijackers.

The U.S. launched a war against the Taliban in Afghanistan for harboring terrorists, leading to a long-running conflict and the killing of Osama bin Laden by a Navy SEAL team under President Barack Obama.

Mr. Trump last weekend abruptly canceled a plan to hold secretive peace talks among U.S. negotiators, the Afghan government and Taliban at Camp David, citing violent acts by the Taliban that killed an American soldier and others.

Some members of Congress winced at the idea of Taliban members stepping foot at the presidential retreat so close to the anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.