The Trump administration said Wednesday it is moving to ban flavored e-cigarettes, except ones that taste like tobacco, from the market to combat vaping among minors.

The decision comes as health professionals investigate mysterious bouts of illness among people who’ve used the devices.

“People are dying with vaping. So we’re looking at it very closely,” Mr. Trump said in the Oval Office alongside Health Secretary Alex Azar and acting FDA Commissioner Ned Sharpless.

“Vaping has become a very big business,” Mr. Trump said. “But we can’t allow people to get sick, and we can’t have our youth be so affected.”

The president said vaping is a particular problem among children, worrying first lady Melania Trump.

“She feels very strongly about it,” he said of Mrs. Trump.

E-cigs’ defenders say vaping is a safer alternative to regular cigarettes, which contain various toxins, and are a great way for traditional smokers to kick the habit.

Mr. Azar said that’s why the administration wants to keep tobacco-flavored e-cigs on the market.

The alarming rise in teen vaping has been linked to other flavors, such as fruit and menthol. Preliminary data from the 2019 National Youth Tobacco Survey show that more than a quarter of high school reported using e-cigs within the preceding 30 days, according to the Health and Human Services Department.

“The Trump Administration is making it clear that we intend to clear the market of flavored e-cigarettes to reverse the deeply concerning epidemic of youth e-cigarette use that is impacting children, families, schools and communities,” Mr. Azar said. “We will not stand idly by as these products become an on-ramp to combustible cigarettes or nicotine addiction for a generation of youth.”

Mr. Azar said it will take a few weeks for his agency to propose how it plans to enforce its guidance. After that, there will be a 30-day period for companies to remove flavored e-cigs from the market.

Flavored e-cig makers will be able to apply for FDA approval of their products, but they’d have to be off the market until then.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating more than 400 cases of respiratory illness tied to vaping. Six people have died.

Officials aren’t sure what’s causing the spate of illness, though many cases appear to be tied to cannabis products.

New York State officials say vitamin E acetate, which is used as a thickening product in tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, products may be harmful when inhaled.

