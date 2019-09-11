URBANA, Ill. (AP) - A former University of Illinois associate professor is being accused in a federal lawsuit of sexually and emotionally exploiting his young Chinese students.

The lawsuit filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Urbana against Gary Xu seeks damages and unpaid wages on 10 counts, including emotional distress, gender violence, involuntary servitude, forced labor and sex trafficking.

Xu was head of Illinois’ East Asian Languages and Cultures department from 2012 to 2015. University officials say Xu was placed on paid administrative leave in January 2016 and resigned in August 2018.

Plaintiff’s attorney Alison Wilkinson told The News-Gazette in Champaign that those filing the lawsuit believe Xu “is a very dangerous man.” Wilkinson added the goal of the plaintiffs is to prevent him from harming other women and students.

The lawsuit contends Xu lives in Champaign. However, he could not be reached for comment.

