ST. LOUIS (AP) - A new court filing says former St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger must turn himself in at a federal prison in South Dakota in 10 days.

Stenger, a Democrat, pleaded guilty to federal fraud charges in May for a scheme to provide favors such as county contracts to campaign contributors. He was sentenced in August to three years and 10 months in prison and fined $250,000.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Stenger will serve at a minimum security camp in Yankton, South Dakota. The facility houses 479 inmates.

Stenger’s chief of staff, the county’s former economic development agency chief and a businessman also have pleaded guilty in connection with the pay-to-play scheme.

St. Louis County, with 1 million residents, is Missouri’s largest county.

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.