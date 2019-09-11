A House committee on Wednesday released a list of witnesses who will testify next week during a hearing on D.C. statehood.

The list includes D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson and D.C. Chief Financial Officer Jeffrey DeWitt, as well as Kenneth Thomas, a legislative attorney at the Congressional Research Service, and Kerwin Miller, a veteran and District resident.

Rep. Elijah E. Cummings, Maryland Democrat and chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, announced the witnesses for his committee’s Sept. 19 hearing.

It will be the first hearing on D.C. statehood since 1993.

The Washington, D.C. Admission Act (H.R. 51) was introduced in the House in January by D.C. Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton, a Democrat and the District’s nonvoting congressional representative. It calls for the District to become the 51st as the State of Washington, Douglass Commonwealth.

The House bill has 219 cosponsors.

The Senate version has 30 cosponsors. It was introduced by Sen. Tom Carper, Delaware Democrat.

