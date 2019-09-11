MOBILE, Ala. (AP) - A 61-year-old Alabama man has been arrested and charged in the 1980 rape and fatal stabbing of a 19-year-old whose body was found dumped on a dead-end street in Mobile.

News outlets report Alvin Ray Allen was taken into custody Tuesday after a standoff with authorities that ended when officers broke into his home.

Sandra Williams was found dead on Sept. 11, 1980. Her body was dumped miles away from her apartment, which authorities said showed no sign of a struggle. WKRG-TV reported that authorities reopened the case in 2016 and planned to retest DNA evidence and re-interview witnesses.

Allen’s wife surrendered to authorities during the standoff. It’s unclear if she faces any charges. Allen has posted bail and been released from custody. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.

