Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Wednesday that President Trump’s former national security adviser John Bolton had the ability to understand the world’s threats against American interests and the need not to retreat.

The Kentucky Republican took to the chamber floor to thank Mr. Bolton for his service after he resigned from his post Tuesday following disagreements with Mr. Trump.

“Personally, I’ve always appreciated John’s candor and clear advice,” Mr. McConnell said. “John appreciates the need to stand up to adversaries like Putin’s Russia.”

Mr. McConnell said he would like to see the next national security adviser have the ability to work well with other leaders in the administration.

“Of course, the president deserves to choose his own team. And he has assembled a strong one,” he said.

Mr. Trump announced in a tweet Tuesday Mr. Bolton had resigned at his request, saying he “disagreed strongly” with many of his suggestions.

Mr. Bolton fired back on Twitter, saying he had mentioned resigning Monday night but was told by the president they would discuss it the next day.

Charles Kupperman, who worked under Mr. Bolton, is currently serving as acting national security adviser until the president names a replacement next week.

