CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) - A Cedar Rapids man has been charged with first-degree murder following the death of a man who was shot in December.
The Gazette reports that Ezekiel Phillips Jr. is accused of shooting 27-year-old Tyrice Douglas and 19-year-old Mone Dotson on Dec. 19. Court records show Douglas died May 6.
A trial scheduled for later this month will be rescheduled because of the new charge. Phillips had pleaded not guilty to the charges filed before Douglas died: attempted murder, willful injury and going armed with intent.
The 31-year-old Phillips remains in Linn County Jail, pending $1 million cash-only bail.
