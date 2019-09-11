ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - An Anchorage grand jury has indicted an oilfield service company and a company manager for assault in connection with the release of chemicals five years ago.

The Alaska attorney general said Wednesday Baker Hughes Inc., its subsidiaries and the manager face 25 felony counts.

The companies face up to $2.5 million in fines if convicted. The manager, if convicted, faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine up to $250,000.

Baker Hughes didn’t immediately return a voicemail message seeking comment.

The indictment says a construction crew was repeatedly exposed to chemical releases from a chemical transfer facility in Kenai.

It says the companies and the manager failed to provide safety information and respond to repeated complaints until workers went to the hospital.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.