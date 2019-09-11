OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - A 24-year-old Omaha woman who pleaded guilty to manslaughter for causing an April crash that killed a man has been sentenced to 4-to-6 years in prison.

Meghan Moyers was sentenced in Douglas County District Court on Wednesday. Her attorney had asked for a sentence of probation, noting she had no prior criminal record.

Police say Moyers was driving north on the freeway around 1 a.m. on April 16 when she hit a sport utility vehicle from behind. Investigators say the impact caused the SUV to go off the road, hit a light pole and roll. The SUV’s driver, 32-year-old Jerome Payton Jr., was thrown from the vehicle and declared dead at the scene.

Investigators say Moyers was traveling nearly 90 mph in a 65 mph zone.

