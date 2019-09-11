CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) - A man and woman are facing a trespassing charge after officers say they found them squatting at a vacant Chandler home.
Investigators say 26-year-old Adriana Gamboa’s cellphone had the app needed to get an entry code to the home, which was for sale by an online company.
Officers investigating a report of possible squatters last Saturday say they found 29-year-old Gary Lynn, Gamboa and her children, ages 2 and 4, in the home.
Lynn and Gamboa reportedly told police the house was unlocked.
Police say Lynn and Gamboa are jailed on suspicion of trespassing.
Gamboa is also facing a charge of possessing drug paraphernalia.
The Arizona Department of Child Safety has taken custody of Gamboa’s children.
It was unclear Tuesday if either Lynn or Gamboa has a lawyer.
