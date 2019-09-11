ESPANOLA, N.M. — Authorities say they have found the body of a 5-year-old New Mexico girl who was reported missing Sunday.

FBI Special Agent James Langenberg, who heads the agency’s Albuquerque office, said during a brief news conference Wednesday in Espanola that Renezmae Calzada’s remains had been found. He did not say where.

He did not take questions after stating the investigation into Renezmae’s case would continue. He says authorities were working to identify who might be responsible for her death.

Authorities say the girl was last seen Sunday morning outside her home in Espanola, and she was reported missing that evening. Authorities have not explained why there was a delay.

Langenberg says the searched for Renezmae included Espanola and 2 miles (1.6 kilometers) of the Rio Grande.

