Former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein acknowledged he discussed with the FBI wearing a wire when talking to President Trump but insisted the comment was in jest amid tumultuous times at the Justice Department.
His acknowledgment is contained in a series of emails exchanged in 2018 in response to a New York Times story. The September 2018 story was apparently sourced to fired Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe, a fierce enemy of the president’s and now Democratic Party backer.
The emails were obtained under the Freedom of Information Act by Judicial Watch, a conservative investigative non-profit.
Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said the emails stand as more evidence that the FBI mounted a coup to try to bring down Mr. Trump.
“It is remarkable that Judicial Watch has done more to investigate the DOJ/FBI’s discussions about overthrowing President Trump than the DOJ or Congress,” Mr. Fitton said on Wednesday. “These documents essentially confirm the coup discussions about wearing a wire when speaking with President Trump and plans to remove him under the 25th Amendment.”
After Mr. Trump fired FBI Director James Comey in May 2017, the Justice Department became a hotbed of intrigue. Mr. Rosenstein and successor McCabe apparently talked frequently about a plan of action that culminated in the deputy AG naming special counsel Robert Mueller.
Meanwhile, Mr. McCabe opened a counter-intelligence investigation targeting the president himself as a possible Russian agent.
Mr. Mueller’s March 2019 report cleared Mr. Trump of involvement in any Russian election conspiracy. There was no evidence offered that Mr. Trump was a Russian agent.
Then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions fired Mr. McCabe in March 2018 for allegedly lying to investigators in another probe dealing with the Hillary Clinton email saga.
It was in the post-Comey firing intensity that Mr. Rosenstein said he talked of wearing a wire in jest.
The New York Times conveyed to Justice public affairs that Mr. Rosenstein also spoke of invoking the 25th Amendment, which sets a process for removing an incapacitated president.
The information, again, appears to have come from Mr. McCabe who had been out of office several months and would write an anti-Trump memoir.
Mr. McCabe also told the Times that Mr. Rosenstein wanted to reach out to the fired Mr. Comey to get recommendations on a special counsel.
Mr. Rosenstein, who resigned in April, ended up issuing a statement:
“The New York Times’s story is inaccurate and factually incorrect. I will not further comment on a story based on anonymous sources who are obviously biased against the Department and are advancing their own personal agenda. But let me be clear about this: based on my personal dealings with the President, there is no basis to invoke the 25th Amendment.”
