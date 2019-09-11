Senators came together Wednesday in the chamber for a moment of silence to honor of the thousands of lives lost during the terrorist attack on Sept. 11, 2001.

“September 11 is a day of mourning, a date stained by the terrorist murders of so many innocent people in New York, Arlington, and Pennsylvania,” said Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

The Kentucky Republican said America must continue to fight for a better future, saying the 9/11 attack on U.S. soil awakened the country to the dangers of radical Islamic terrorism.

“Al Qaeda, its enablers, and its allies still plot against America from Afghanistan and Pakistan to Yemen, Somalia, Libya, Mali and beyond,” he said. “ISIS persists in Iraq and Syria through an underground network of terrorists who have not given up the fight. We cannot will away these dangers. We must not leave our work undone.”

Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer recalled traveling from D.C. back to his home state of New York the day after the World Trade Centers came down, noting the “smell of death and burnt flesh in the air.”

“Looking back remains difficult even after 18 years,” he said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.