Seven in 10 adults surveyed about President Trump said they trust some or none of what his administration tells them, according to the results of a poll released Tuesday.

Conducted by SSRS recently on behalf of CNN, the nationwide survey asked 1,639 respondents: “How much do you trust the things you hear in official communications from the White House?”

The majority of people polled — 71% — said they trust little to nothing of what the White House reports: 41% said they trust “just some of it,” while 30% said they trust “nothing at all” from the Trump administration.

Fewer than one-third of respondents surveyed answered that they trust most to everything of what the White House says: 9% said they trust “almost all” of the Trump administration’s official communications, while 19% said they trust “most” of what the White House tells them.

The survey was conducted by phone between Sept. 5-9 and has a sampling error of plus or minus 3.2 percentage points.

Similar polls conducted by SSRS in the past returned comparable results. Surveys done by the pollsters in August and November 2017 found that 30% and 31% of respondents said they trusted nothing officially committed from the White House, respectively.

“The President’s volatile summer — including several sudden shifts on policy on guns and trade as well as stubborn defenses of demonstrably untrue statements — has not led to a worsening of public trust in official communications from the White House,” CNN reported.

The White House did not immediately return a request for comment.

