House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer walked back his statements that Democrats are not conducting an impeachment investigation.

In a statement, the Maryland Democrat explained he believed the investigation question referred to whether the entire House was considering articles of impeachment.

“I strongly support Chairman [Jerrold] Nadler and the Judiciary Committee Democrats as they proceed with their investigation ‘to determine whether to recommend articles of impeachment to the full House,’ as the resolution states,” the statement read. “It is critical that Congress have access to all of the relevant facts, and we will follow those facts wherever they lead, including impeachment.”

Earlier, he said he didn’t believe the House was conducting an impeachment inquiry.

“I do not believe the nature of what is going on has changed,” Mr. Hoyer told reporters on Wednesday.

However, Mr. Nadler has repeatedly said otherwise in public interviews over the past few weeks, and Democrats have argued as much in federal court.

“This is formal impeachment proceedings,” he said in a CNN interview earlier in August.

The two statements from the leader come as confusion stirs among Democrats on how to exactly characterize the committee’s investigation into President Trump.

Some other Judiciary members, such as Rep. Ted Lieu, California Democrat, argued the committee has been essentially conducting an impeachment investigation for a while.

“For most of this year we’ve been holding hearings to ascertain whether or not we should impeach the president. The whole point of the Mueller hearing was to decide whether or not to impeach the president. So we’ve already been in an impeachment inquiry,” Mr. Lieu told The Washington Times. “This week’s vote is a procedural vote that will help us do the impeachment inquiry.”

Meanwhile, like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Mr. Hoyer said that committee’s investigation is one that has been ongoing for months and has always had impeachment as one possible outcome.

Mr. Hoyer said he would consider it the start of an impeachment inquiry if the committee was actively mulling a resolution of impeachment or a full House vote authorizes one.

Other senior Democrats have tiptoed around the I-word altogether.

House Intelligence Chairman Rep. Adam B. Schiff, whose own committee is investigating the president, didn’t say whether he would consider the Judiciary Committee’s work an impeachment investigation.

Rather, Mr. Schiff said his focus is on how Democrats are doing in their legal battle to enforce their subpoenas.

“What matters most to me is do we meet the definition required to get grand jury information in court. I believe we do. That requires that we be in a judicial proceeding or preliminary to one,” the California Democrat said.

The Judiciary Committee is set to formalize the parameters of their impeachment investigation later this week, with some members hoping this will bring a clear characterization for the party.

Ultimately, members are trying to brush off the confusion as a non-substantive issue of word choice.

“I don’t want to get caught in semantics,” Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, Democratic caucus chair, told reporters. “We are charged with being a check and balance that includes oversight over the executive branch and the president. That’s what six committees are doing, not simply the Judiciary committee.”

“The committees should be allowed to do their work without getting caught up into semantical distinctions,” Mr. Jeffries added.

