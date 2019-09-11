SALEM, N.H. (AP) - The town of Salem, New Hampshire, is dedicating a 9/11 memorial that has a piece of steel from the World Trade Center and the word “Remember” between replicas of the Twin Towers.

The 10-by-10-foot (3.04-by-3.04 meter) memorial was planned by the Salem Won’t Forget Committee. It was being dedicated Wednesday, 18 years after al-Qaida hijackers crashed four U.S. commercial airlines into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

The steel is supported by two ladders between the two granite towers.

Committee Chairman Pat Hargreaves tells the Eagle Tribune the word “remember” alludes to lives lost, efforts of first-responders and the unity the country experienced.

