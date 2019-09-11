Hours after the official ceremony ended, crowds lingered into the night at the Sept. 11 memorial in New York.

As darkness fell, people filled the streets around the firehouse at the southwest corner of the memorial plaza Wednesday to listen to a bagpipe and drum corps play songs saluting the terror attack victims.

The FDNY Emerald Society Pipes and Drums led the crowd in renditions of the Irish folk song “The Wild River” and “God Bless America.”

Overhead, the twin beams of the “Tribute in Light” were visible.

Each year the city shines the powerful columns of light into the sky from Lower Manhattan to represent the fallen twin towers of the World Trade Center.

