A New Jersey man has been charged with criminal mischief after allegedly driving his car and doing “doughnuts” on the greens of President Trump’s Bedminister golf course.

The Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office said they arrested 26-year-old Richard J. Ewan Monday, accusing him of causing $17,000 in damage by driving on to the New Jersey Trump resort and driving in circles on two separate greens.

A witness reported a partial license plate number of the vehicle while observing it causing damage on Sunday, noting the vehicle also had a Rutgers University sticker. This information led police to arrest Mr. McEwan.

A Trump Organization representative told The Washington Post that Mr. McEwan should be “prosecuted to the full extent of the law.” The suspect has been released and will face a future court date, prosecutors said.

This isn’t Mr. McEwan’s first run-in with the law; he was arrested in late August for allegedly breaking into the Rhode Island home of pop artist Taylor Swift, by jumping a fence, breaking a window and leaving his shoes at the door to “be polite,” according to Westerly Police.

“A pair of orange shoes were found at the doorway where he broke in. When officers asked him why he wasn’t wearing any, he told them, ‘I was always taught that when you go into someone’s home, you have to take your shoes off,’ ” Westerly Police Chief Shawn Lacey said to The Westerly Sun. “He said he did it because it was polite.”

Mr. McEwan was charged with breaking and entering and trespassing and released on a $5,000 bond.

Neither Mr. Trump nor Ms. Swift was around when the incidents occurred.

