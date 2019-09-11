BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) - A former hospital security guard has been sentenced to nine years in prison for trading cigarettes and vodka for sex with a 15-year-old girl.

The Kitsap Sun reported Tuesday that 52-year-old Dennis Silvano Mallillin was also sentenced last week for sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl.

Mallillin pleaded guilty to two counts of commercial sexual abuse of a minor and three counts of third-degree rape of a child.

Authorities say Mallillin was a security guard at Harrison Medical Center in Bremerton when he met the older girl, who was in the hospital after attempting suicide. Her younger friend was a runaway.

Court records say Mallillin left a job as a corrections officer at a women’s prison near Belfair in 2011 following an allegation he smuggled contraband to an inmate.

