WELLINGTON, Utah (AP) - Wellington police say one person is dead following a shooting involving a police officer who was not injured.
Police did not immediately release additional information on the circumstances of the Tuesday night shooting other than that the person killed was male.
A multi-agency team led by the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.
Wellington is 104 miles (125 kilometers) southeast of Salt Lake City.
