NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Six people have been taken into custody in connection with a series of armed robberies in the Nashville suburbs of Brentwood and Nolensville.

Brentwood Assistant Police Chief Thomas Walsh said in an email that the original incident was reported on Sept. 6 in Brentwood. Two victims working on landscaping at a residence were approached from behind at about 1:20 p.m. One of the robbers was armed with a gun. They stole the victims’ cellphones and money and fled in a red sedan.

Nolensville had similar incidents reported earlier this week with similar descriptions of the suspects. Nolensville police stopped a vehicle on Thursday morning, taking six suspects into custody.

The robberies are still under investigation, and no criminal charges had been filed as of late Thursday afternoon.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.