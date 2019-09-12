HOUSTON — Sen. Amy Klobuchar cautioned voters in her opening statement at the third presidential debate that some of the ideas her rivals for the Democratic nomination are running on policy plans that are too good to be true.

“If you feel stuck in the middle of the extremes in our politics and tired of the noise … you have a home for me because I don’t want to be a president for half of America,” Mrs. Klobuchar said. “I want to be president for all of America.”

Mrs. Klobuchar has struggled to break through in a race in which several of the candidates have sketched out a far-left vision for the nation.

“I may not be the loudest person up here, but I think we already got that in the White House,” she said. “Houston we have a problem. We have a guy there that is literally running our country like a game show. He would rather lie than lead.”

