Andrew Yang took a page from Oprah Winfrey at Thursday night’s presidential debate — you get money, and you get money, and you get money.

The entrepreneur and 2020 Democratic primary candidate announced a $120,000 raffle in his opening statement that will illustrate one of his central campaign promises.

Mr. Yang said he will randomly select 10 families and give them each $1,000 per month for the next year, exactly what would happen under his “Freedom Dividend” plan for a universal basic income.

“Go to Yang2020.com and tell us how $1,000 a month will help you” achieve your dreams, he said in his opening statement. Mr. Yang’s plan calls for giving that amount to every citizen over age 18.

Citing “a person with knowledge of the plans,” Politico first reported before the debate that people will be able to enter the random drawing for the next week.

After Mr. Yang announced his raffle to applause, moderators turned to Pete Buttigieg, who was scheduled to give the next opening statement.

After a lengthy pregnant pause, which also was accompanied by laughter from one of the female candidates on the stage in Houston, the South Bend, Indiana mayor said in a deadpan manner: “it’s original, I’ll give you that.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.