White House hopeful Andrew Yang on Wednesday predicted easily winning in head-to-face competition against President Trump, albeit provided it takes place on the basketball court.

Mr. Yang was speaking to reporters on a basketball court in Houston, Texas, when he was asked to name the presidential candidate he would most like to play against one-on-one.

“Well, he’s not a presidential candidate. It would be Donald Trump,” Mr. Yang told ABC News. “Because I would school him.”

Mr. Yang, a 44-year-old tech entrepreneur seeking the Democratic presidential nomination, then imagined aloud how the hypothetical match-up might unfold.

“Donald Trump, oh my gosh,” Mr. Yang said with a laugh. “He’d just be standing there, like, ‘uh, uh.’ “

“And I’d be like, score left, score right, score jump shot,” Mr. Yang joked. “And he’d be like, I don’t know what he would do, he’d probably gas out at some point.”

“So, it would be Donald Trump,” added Mr. Yang. “I like the other candidates a great deal. We all get along quite well, and we’re all unified in beating Donald Trump in 2020.”

Mr. Yang was in Houston ahead of participating in the third Democratic presidential candidate debate scheduled to take place Thursday evening at Texas Southern University. He told ABC News that he likes to play basketball before debates to “get loose,” according to the network.

He previously discussed competing athletically against Mr. Trump, challenging the president last month “to any physical or mental feat under the sun,” The Atlantic reported.

“I mean, gosh, what could that guy beat me at, being a slob?” Mr. Yang said then, according to the outlet. “Like, what could Donald Trump possibly be better than me at? An eating contest? Like something that involved trying to keep something on the ground and having really large body mass? Like, if there was a hot-air balloon that was rising and you needed to try and keep it on the ground, he would be better than me at that? Because he is so fat.”

Nine other candidates have qualified to compete in the Democratic debate, including former Vice President Joseph R. Biden; Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts; Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont; Sen. Kamala D. Harris of California; Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana; Sen. Cory A. Booker of New Jersey; former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro; Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota; and former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke.

