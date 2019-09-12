HOUSTON — Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke said that he would require people who own AR-15s and AK-47s to turn them in to the federal government.

“Hell yes, we are going to take your AR-15, your AK-47, we are not going to allow it to be used against our fellow Americans anymore!” Mr. O’Rourke said.

The Texas Democrat said that the recent shooting in Odessa demands that the nation pursue mandatory gun buy backs.

“The high-impact, high velocity round, when it hits your body shreds everything insider your body because it was designed to do that, so that you would bleed to death on the battlefield,” he said.

