Presidential hopeful Beto O’Rourke says a dearth of new gun control laws is no excuse for inaction by banks and credit card companies.

The Democrat took to Twitter on Thursday to blast financial institutions for not acting in the absence of legislation passed by Congress and signed into law by President Trump.

“Credit cards have enabled many of America’s mass shootings in the last decade — and with Washington unwilling to act, they need to cut off the sales of weapons of war today,” he began a series of tweets. “Banks and credit card companies must: 1. Refuse to take part in the sale of assault weapons. 2. Stop processing transactions for gun sales online & at gun shows without background checks. 3. Stop doing business with gun & ammo manufacturers who produce or sell assault weapons.”

The former Texas congressman’s commentary, which included an online petition, did not define “assault weapons” and appeared to use it in reference to cosmetic features on rifles.

Semi-automatic weapons are available to civilians while fully automatic weapons are reserved for military personnel.

“If enough of us make our voices heard now, we will force banks and credit card companies to act. Add your name to this petition we’re sending Visa, Mastercard, and the big banks,” Mr. O’Rourke continued.

The tweets came hours before Thursday’s Democratic debate in Houston on ABC and Univision.

George Stephanopoulos, Linsey Davis, David Muir and Univision’s Jorge Ramos will moderate the event, which features 10 candidates, from 8-11 p.m. EDT.

