HOUSTON — Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke said in the third presidential debate that the shooter that killed 22 people in Texas was “inspired to kill by our president.”

Mr. O’Rourke said the shooter never should have had a weapon, but said that lawmakers in Washington refuse to act, while Mr. Trump stoked “racism and violence.”

“We have to act decisively,” the Texas Democrat said. “That is what I want to do for you as president of the United States.”

