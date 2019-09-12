A Canadian airman stationed near Panama City, Florida died Monday after he was “sucker-punched” and violently beaten over the weekend in front of his girlfriend and roommate.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday Master Cpl. Martin Brayman, a 13-year veteran with the Royal Canadian Air Force stationed at Tyndall Air Force base, succumbed to his injuries days after being beaten.

Spokesperson Ruth Corley said to CBC News that Brayman was unexpectedly “sucker-punched” and beaten after a night of drinking.

“Brayman never saw it coming,” she said.

A Tallahassee, Fla. man, Justin Timmons, was arrested and charged with an open count of murder, which will be changed to a more specific charge after police conclude their investigation, including an autopsy. The motive in Brayman’s fatal assault is unknown.

According to reports, Brayman met four men at a nightclub who were in town on vacation and invited them back to his place. But Brayman’s roommate and girlfriend expressed discomfort with the guests, so Brayman apologized, kicked them out and offered to catch up with them later.

When Brayman went outside to their car to give the men his contact information, Ms. Corely said one of the men jumped out of the vehicle, punched Brayman and began to beat him while his girlfriend, roommate and the men in the vehicle watched.

“Other people in the car were quite shocked when he got out and hit him. They had no idea it was coming,” she said, adding Brayman was struck multiple times before the men left the scene.

Brayman, an air-traffic controller for NORAD, was one of over 300 Canadians stationed in the U.S.

