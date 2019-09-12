The father of the woman who accused Supreme Court Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct during his confirmation process reportedly supported the president’s high court pick, according to a report Thursday by the Federalist.

Christine Blasey Ford’s father, Ralph Blasey, allegedly approached Justice Kavanaugh’s father at the Burning Tree Club in Bethesda, Maryland, where both are members, according to Carrie Severino and Mollie Hemingway, who authored the book “Justice on Trial: The Kavanaugh Confirmation and the Future of the Supreme Court.”

“I’m glad Brett was confirmed,” Mr. Blasey reportedly told Ed Kavanaugh, noting the public controversy was tough on both families.

Ms. Blasey Ford accused Justice Kavanaugh of misconduct when the two were in high school, more than three decades ago. She publicly testified about the alleged incident, which sparked a subsequent FBI probe into the nominee’s background.

Her allegation was never substantiated or corroborated and Justice Kavanaugh has vehemently denied any wrongdoing.

