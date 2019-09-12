WINNERS

Joseph R. Biden: He was still standing.

Fixodent: Got a free plug from Biden’s slipping dentures.

Record Players: They got a shout out from Mr. Biden as a way to educate children: “Make sure the record player is on at night.”

Beto O’Rourke: The bar was low, but the fact that few of his rivals are concerned about him shined through as he was showered with praise, and got his best crowd reaction in a debate so far yet when he doubled down - “Hell yes!” - on his push for a mandatory buy back of AR-15s and AK-47s.

LOSERS

Everyone else: Biden was still standing.

Sen. Kamala D. Harris’ jokes: She came armed with a bunch on zingers and at times seemed to have an audience of one: herself

Protesters: They shouted down former Vice President Joseph R. Biden but were showered with criticism online — not for interrupting the event but because no one could understand what they were yelling about.

ABC News moderators: They didn’t ask a single question about the economy that will be President Trump’s chief argument for re-election.

Format: Three-hour debate.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.