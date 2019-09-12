HOUSTON — Sen. Elizabeth Warren endorsed expanding legal immigration and providing a pathway to citizenship for a wide array of illegal immigrants living inside the United States.

Echoing her rivals for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, Ms. Warren, Massachusetts Democrat, said “immigration doesn’t make us weaker, it makes us stronger.”

“I want to see us expand legal immigration, and create a pathway to citizenship for our Dreamers, but also for their grandparents, their cousins, for people who overstayed student visas and for people who came here to work in the fields,” she said.

The stance provides a stark contrast with the Trump administration, which has tried to curtail both legal and illegal immigration.

