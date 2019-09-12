BOSTON (AP) - A former Harvard University assistant track coach who also coached at a suburban Boston high school has been sentenced to three years in prison on a child pornography charge.

Federal prosecutors say 71-year-old Walter Johnson was also sentenced Wednesday to five years of probation.

Authorities say they started investigating child pornography being traded by a Craigslist user in January 2017. The investigation led to Johnson, a track coach at Wellesley High School at the time. Authorities say during a search of Johnson’s home, images and videos of child pornography were found on his computer and on a thumb drive hidden in his bedroom.

Johnson pleaded guilty in June.

Johnson was an assistant coach of the Harvard men’s and women’s track teams from 1982 until 2006.

