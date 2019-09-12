CLEVELAND (AP) - A former county judge in Cleveland faces up to life in prison after admitting to fatally stabbing his ex-wife last year.
Lance Mason is set to be sentenced Thursday in the same courthouse where he once worked.
He faces a minimum of 20 years in prison and the possibility of life with no chance for parole.
Mason pleaded guilty in August to aggravated murder and other charges.
He told a visiting judge then that he wanted to take responsibility for his crimes and that he didn’t want his daughter to testify against him.
Prosecutors say Mason killed his ex-wife in the driveway of a Shaker Heights home after she had dropped off their two daughters last November.
