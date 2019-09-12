SALEM, Ore. (AP) - The resignation of Oregon’s first public records advocate has raised doubts about whether Democratic Gov. Kate Brown is serious about fostering open government, given ammunition to Republicans and led to demands that Brown rescind her appointment of her general counsel to the Oregon Court of Appeals.

The Public Records Advisory Council meets Friday to consider the circumstances of Ginger McCall’s resignation and proposals to ensure independence of her office, free from interference by the governor’s office.

McCall said in an interview that she lacked direct access to Brown, who appointed her, and was stymied by Brown’s general counsel.

